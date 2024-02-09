Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 28,264 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.27% of Starwood Property Trust worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

