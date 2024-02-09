Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 43,030 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

