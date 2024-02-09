Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 67,284 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,077,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TROX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

