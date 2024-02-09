Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,882 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 688,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $227.91.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

