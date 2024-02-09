Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,457,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.49% of New Found Gold worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 144.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFGC stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. New Found Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

