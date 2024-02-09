VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 169,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 9,839,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,218,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.