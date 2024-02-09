Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

