Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,452 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

