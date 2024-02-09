Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 835 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

