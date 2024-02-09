Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

