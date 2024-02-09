Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

