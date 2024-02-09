Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.1 %

HUBS stock opened at $628.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -174.57 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.32 and a twelve month high of $635.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

