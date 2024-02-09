Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $456.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.46. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,369 shares of company stock worth $8,383,821. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

