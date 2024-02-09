Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 87,355 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.82.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

