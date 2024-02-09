Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

