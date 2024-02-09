Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

