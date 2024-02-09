Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.1 %

MELI stock opened at $1,732.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,641.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,430.77.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.