Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $67,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

