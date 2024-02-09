Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.