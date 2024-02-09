Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

