Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.06. The company has a market capitalization of $367.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $459.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

