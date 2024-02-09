Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $295,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

