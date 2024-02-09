Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.32

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.32 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 270857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.