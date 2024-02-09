Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.32

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.32 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 270857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
