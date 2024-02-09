Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

