Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

