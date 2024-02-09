Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Ventas worth $184,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $45.52 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,556.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

