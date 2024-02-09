Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 380,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

