VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,202 shares of company stock worth $9,476,462. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 914,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

