VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,202 shares of company stock worth $9,476,462. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $201.02 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

