Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0413

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $9,680.58 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00148944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00527244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00254857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00165837 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,691,335 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

