Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $15.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.35. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $423.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.