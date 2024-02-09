Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Victory Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Victory Capital Company Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
