Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,602,000 after acquiring an additional 191,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.