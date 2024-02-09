Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 337,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Victory Capital has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

