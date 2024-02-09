Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
