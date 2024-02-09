Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899. Insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

