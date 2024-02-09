Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.08. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 808,926 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899. Company insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.