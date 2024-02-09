Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $95.42 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $95.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.