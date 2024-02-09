Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $77.86 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

