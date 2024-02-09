Wade G W & Inc. Has $741,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 569,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $997.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $53.80.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.