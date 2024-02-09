Wade G W & Inc. Invests $446,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

