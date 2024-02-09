Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,592 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $35.86 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

