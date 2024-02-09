Wade G W & Inc. Sells 177 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $186.64 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $191.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

