Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $86.04 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

