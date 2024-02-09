Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

