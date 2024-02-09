Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $137.30.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

