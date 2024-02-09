Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77.
Walt Disney Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
Institutional Trading of Walt Disney
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $214,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.