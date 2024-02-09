Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $214,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

