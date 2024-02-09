Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13), reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 156.48%.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.5 %

WMG stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMG

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.