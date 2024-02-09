Washington University Makes New $215,000 Investment in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Structure Therapeutics makes up 0.1% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPCR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,382. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

