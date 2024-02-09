Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Watsco were worth $291,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.09. 126,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,328. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.51 and a 200-day moving average of $380.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

