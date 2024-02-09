Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 403,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,034. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.